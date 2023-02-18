Yellow Rose Campaign helps first responders after MSU attack

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Many people run away from danger, while first responders run toward it. They set aside their emotions to focus on the threat, but what happens when they go home?

According to the National Alliance of Mental Illness, firefighters and police officers are more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty.

Delta Township Fire Chief Gregg Ginebaugh has been checking on his team after Monday’s shooting at Michigan State University.

“This is normal for us, this is an everyday happening,” Ginebaugh said. “We want you to know we are always here if you need an ear or help for you if you need it.”

Delta Township responded to MSU’s calls for help and sent ambulances and paramedics.

“Everyone who went there had the training to know that events like this can trigger things in you,” Ginebaugh said. “And we have been checking in on people who have gone there and responded to the scene.”

Even the toughest guys need to check how they are doing. Something Ginebaugh knows firsthand. That’s why the Delta Township Fire Department joined Yellow Rose, a firefighter emotional wellness campaign that supports counseling, group therapy and mental health training.

Ginebaugh said the worst thing you can do is internalize the stress.

“I understand what you’re going through and here are things I have done to help me,” Ginebaugh said. “Keep an eye on how you’re sleeping, how you’re eating. If you’re having difficulty sleeping, do some journaling, reach out to a peer, and talk to them.”

The Delta Township fire station has a Yellow Rose by the front door, hoping to send the message to those driving by that it’s safe to come in and talk with someone.

