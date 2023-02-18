Waverly clinches share of CAAC Blue in OT victory

By Kellan Buddy
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:41 PM EST
DELTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Waverly boys basketball team clinched at least a shared CAAC Blue title in their 68-64 overtime victory over Grand Ledge Friday night.

Deunte Phifer lead the way for the Warriors with an incredible 28 points.

A game-tying layup in the final 20 seconds by Grand Ledge’s Teddy Williams sent the game to overtime, but Waverly held on for a tight win in their home gym.

Waverly improved to 13-5 with the win. They play at home again on Saturday, against Benton Harbor.

Grand Ledge fell to 12-6 in the loss. They next play Tuesday, February 21, at East Lansing.

