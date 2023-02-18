Waverly clinches share of CAAC Blue in OT victory

DELTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Waverly boys basketball team clinched at least a shared CAAC Blue title in their 68-64 overtime victory over Grand Ledge Friday night.

Deunte Phifer lead the way for the Warriors with an incredible 28 points.

A game-tying layup in the final 20 seconds by Grand Ledge’s Teddy Williams sent the game to overtime, but Waverly held on for a tight win in their home gym.

Waverly improved to 13-5 with the win. They play at home again on Saturday, against Benton Harbor.

Grand Ledge fell to 12-6 in the loss. They next play Tuesday, February 21, at East Lansing.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.