Over 8,000 flowers donated to support MSU shooting victims, hospitalized students

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As the Michigan State University community continues to mourn the loss of three students killed in Monday night’s mass shooting on campus, there is no lack of support for grieving Spartans.

A woman who owns a flower shop in East Lansing said fresh blooms are providing a sense of comfort.

The day before Valentine’s Day, tragedy struck MSU’s campus. Flowers have been placed on various landmarks around campus to honor the three victims.

“The people coming in here instead of buying their flowers for their loved ones are buying them to put out as a memorial for the victims,” said Laurie Van Ark, owner of B/A Florist. “The people that were in here didn’t know each other, and they were giving each other hugs. It did bring our community together.”

For the first time, East Lansing residents are questioning their safety.

“It has robbed all of us of something that maybe we might have taken for granted - the safety,” Van Ark said. “I’ve never ever felt unsafe in my community, up until that happening.”

She said the community has donated over 8,000 flowers to support the students on campus, the victims’ memorials and the students that remain in the hospital. She, along with volunteers from the community, plan to pass the flowers out to students when they arrive back on campus on Sunday.

“They definitely are using the flowers to help give the recipient some sense of comfort, to remind them that they are loved and that we will all look out for one another,” Van Ark said.

There is an event planned to welcome Spartans back to campus. It’s called “Spartan Sunday.” Students will get some of the donated flowers as they arrive back in East Lansing.

