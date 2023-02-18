L.C. Cougars guarantee share of CAAC-White

Morgan Wilcox led the Cougars
Lansing Catholic rolls Eaton Rapids on road
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Catholic went on the road and took care of business with a dominant performance in a 66 to 21 victory over Eaton Rapids, clinching at least a share of the CAAC White Championship. 

Morgan Wilcox led the Cougars with 12 points while Gabby Halliwill added 11 points and Anna Richards scored 10. 

The Cougars can clinch the title outright next Friday with a victory over second place Portland.

