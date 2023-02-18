Hodges-Smith’s 29 propels J-Dubbs to win over Portland

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Portland tried to inch closer to .500 hosting the Sexton J-Dubbs Friday, and the Raiders looked good early.

They took a 30-19 lead into half and would lead by as many as 16 in the third quarter.

But the J-Dubbs turned things around and behind 29 points from junior guard Devon Hodges-Smith came all the way back to get the win 66 to 61.

The J-Dubbs take on Haslett next.

