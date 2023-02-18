Haslett Girls take CAAC-Red with win over St. Johns

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Haslett Vikings continued to motor on in a magical season, moving to 20-and-0 with another convincing win, 49 to 24 over St. Johns.

Emily Homan led a balanced scoring attack with 12 points and Grace Isenhath scored 8 more as the Vikings clinched the outright CAAC Red Title, pushing their conference record to 9-and-0.

