Fowler Eagles sweep Potterville Vikings during new gym’s grand opening

FOWLER, Mich. (WILX) - It’s been a long time coming...over two years, in fact.

Friday night, the Fowler Eagles opened up their new gym and athletic center for the Eagles’ doubleheader against the Potterville Vikings.

The girls kicked things off by honoring their six seniors, one of them Emma Riley, who scored the first basket in the new gym by swishing a three-pointer.

The Eagles would never let up, winning 61-22 to improve to 13-7 on the season.

Up next, the boys team took to the new hardwood.

A great start propelled them to a 57-39 win over the visiting Vikings to complete the sweep of Potterville.

The Eagles face Leslie next.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.