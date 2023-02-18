Donald Trump to visit East Palestine, Ohio, after toxic train derailment, son says

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina Statehouse, Jan. 28, 2023, in Columbia, S.C.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
By Alec Sapolin and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:11 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Former President Donald Trump is expected to travel to East Palestine, Ohio, next week, according to a tweet on Friday from his son, Donald Trump Jr.

“Breaking News: Trump will visit East Palestine, Ohio next week,” Trump Jr. wrote. “If our ‘leaders’ are too afraid to actually lead real leaders will step up and fill the void.”

The visit from the 45th president, who previously announced his presidential bid for 2024, comes after it was announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would head to the area for public health testing at the direction of the Biden administration.

The train, containing the toxic chemical vinyl chloride, derailed on Feb. 3. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued an urgent evacuation notice on Feb. 5.

Officials conducted a controlled burn of the toxic vinyl chloride on Feb. 6.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigating incident in Dimondale area
Police investigate incident on Cherry St. in Dimondale, police confirm 2 people dead
New details revealed in deadly MSU campus shooting
This photo shows a freight train derailment in Van Buren Township, Michigan, on Thursday, Feb....
No hazardous materials spill in Michigan train derailment
Michigan Medicaid users may lose coverage, officials offer insurance options
2 men arrested - Windsor Township shelter-in-place order lifted

Latest News

FILE - A crossing guard in Wisconsin helped get an injured student home this week.
‘Above and beyond’: Injured child carried home by concerned crossing guard
Michigan State Police troopers recovered a vehicle stolen out of Marshall on Feb. 17, 2023.
14-year-old apprehended after police pursuit on I-69 with stolen vehicle
Yellow Rose Campaign helps first responders after MSU attack
Yellow Rose Campaign helps first responders after MSU attack
Yellow Rose Campaign helps first responders after MSU attack