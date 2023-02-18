Dewitt ends East Lansing’s win streak with home win

Bryce Kurncz led the scoring with 30 points
DeWitt ends East Lansing's winning streak at home
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Trojans were riding high with five straight wins heading into their Friday contest at Dewitt.

The Panthers aimed to end that streak, and they did with a 61-49 win over the Trojans.

As usual, Bryce Kurncz led the scoring; his 30 points helped the Panthers heavily.

Adam Flannery scored 19 points as well.

