Dewitt ends East Lansing’s win streak with home win

DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Trojans were riding high with five straight wins heading into their Friday contest at Dewitt.

The Panthers aimed to end that streak, and they did with a 61-49 win over the Trojans.

As usual, Bryce Kurncz led the scoring; his 30 points helped the Panthers heavily.

Adam Flannery scored 19 points as well.

