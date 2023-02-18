14-year-old apprehended after police pursuit on I-69 with stolen vehicle
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OLIVET, Mich. (WILX) - A 14-year-old was apprehended Friday afternoon after a brief police pursuit on I-69.
According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers recovered a vehicle stolen out of Marshall after the pursuit near Olivet. Police said a 14-year-old from Holland was apprehended without incident.
The incident happened just after 2 p.m.
Further details were not revealed at the time.
Read next:
- Lock your doors - 2 vehicles stolen from public lots in Mason
- Unknown yellow substance that closed Michigan highway was spilled cornmeal
- Michigan State Police warns of scammers impersonating troopers
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.