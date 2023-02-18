14-year-old apprehended after police pursuit on I-69 with stolen vehicle

OLIVET, Mich. (WILX) - A 14-year-old was apprehended Friday afternoon after a brief police pursuit on I-69.

According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers recovered a vehicle stolen out of Marshall after the pursuit near Olivet. Police said a 14-year-old from Holland was apprehended without incident.

The incident happened just after 2 p.m.

Further details were not revealed at the time.

Michigan State Police troopers recovered a vehicle stolen out of Marshall on Feb. 17, 2023. (WILX)

