14-year-old apprehended after police pursuit on I-69 with stolen vehicle

Michigan State Police troopers recovered a vehicle stolen out of Marshall on Feb. 17, 2023.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OLIVET, Mich. (WILX) - A 14-year-old was apprehended Friday afternoon after a brief police pursuit on I-69.

According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers recovered a vehicle stolen out of Marshall after the pursuit near Olivet. Police said a 14-year-old from Holland was apprehended without incident.

The incident happened just after 2 p.m.

Further details were not revealed at the time.

