Your Health: Saving lives with vitamin D

By Maureen Halliday
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - New research shows there's strong evidence vitamin D deficiency is associated with premature death. Vitamin D deficiency is common, affecting about 42% of the U.S. population.

Because of this, some researchers across the globe have referred to vitamin D deficiency as an “invisible epidemic.”

It’s no secret that vitamin D is critical to balancing many areas of health. From pediatric broken bones to cluster headaches, physicians and scientists are still learning just how powerful the “sunshine vitamin” especially when it comes to fighting viruses.

“The main effect that we’re talking about in vitamin D really has to do with the immune system itself in just fighting off the virus rather than counteracting some of these things, such as blood clotting and reversing low oxygen levels,” said Dr. Ivan Castro.

“We know that in our patients’ specimens that were removed and put into tissue culture, vitamin D shuts down the stromal cells,” said Dr. Jeffrey Drebin, Chair of the Department of Surgery at Memorial Sloan Kettering.

A person can get vitamin D in three ways:
  • through the skin
  • from their diet
  • and from medically prescribed supplements

The National Institutes of Health Recommends 400 international units (IU) of vitamin D for newborns up to 12 months, 600 for children and adults up to 70 years old as well as breastfeeding women, and 800 IU for adults 71 and up.

For people who are very close to the normal vitamin D level, which is 30, experts recommend adding more vitamin D to your diet. Examples of what to add include mushrooms, salmon, halibut, herring, milk that is fortified with vitamin D, and eggs.

The bottom line? Vitamin D is vital for your life!

The standard treatment for vitamin D deficiency involves supplements, depending on an individual’s condition. Your healthcare provider will recommend how much you need to take, how often, and how long you need to take it.

