Your Health: How folic acid impacts suicide risks

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In recent years, 12.2 million Americans have suffered from suicidal thoughts. Of those individuals, 1.2 million attempted suicide, and rates have risen 30% since 2000.

However, recent research found prescription folic acid reduced suicide thoughts by 44% in patients.

Research from the University of Chicago examined folic acid treatment from over 800,000 Americans and their suicidal behavior over a two-year period.

“What we found is that there actually is an independent genetic risk, that is contributing directly to the suicide attempt, that is not simply through the risk of psychiatric disorders,” said Douglas Ruderfer, an associate professor in genetic medicine and biomedical informatics in psychiatry at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Patients who took folic acid encountered a 44% reduction in suicidal thoughts and self-harm behaviors.

“That is independent of psychiatric conditions which often present with suicide attempt but is biologically correlated with other non-psychiatric risk factors,” Ruderfer said.

While many individuals who consider suicide have underlying psychiatric illnesses, there are also genetic risks for suicide attempts, and that genetic risk can lead directly to a suicide attempt without existing psychiatric illness. Experts reported sleep disorders, smoking, and other harmful behaviors were all also contributing factors to suicide.

Experts say folic acid is an affordable supplement available without a prescription. The vitamin folate b can also be consumed by eating and drinking things like nuts, peas, and fruit juices.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741, or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

