What the Tech: Smell-o-vision, the new virtual reality

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Imagine for a moment you’re watching a cooking show on TV, and being able to smell the fresh bread the chef is baking or smell the ocean while watching a show on The Travel Channel.

As difficult as that may be to believe, the technology already exists to make shows and movies even more real. Imagine going to a movie and experiencing it with almost all your senses. That’s the idea behind Positron’s Voyager Motion chairs.

It’s 360-degree rotation as well as pitch, and tilt back and forth. It also has haptic feedback, spatial track 3D audio, and now integrating scent.

Now playing in virtual reality theaters in 5 cities. Part of a growing number of technologies to make virtual reality cool enough for non-gamers.

There are virtual reality shoes. These contraptions make it feel like you’re flying. Seats that put you behind the wheel of a racecar. Virtual reality body suits that give live haptic feedback.

For gamers playing at home, there’s the Behaptic vest complete with arm sensors.

The vests vibrate and pulse to make it feel like you’re being hit, or when you’re shooting a gun.

To smell things in virtual reality on home VR headsets there’s OVR. At a campsite, I smelled not only the fire but the marshmallow I was roasting at arm’s length. As you bring it to your nose, the smell starts to trigger here and gets more and more intense as you bring it closer to your nose.

It felt, or smelled incredibly real. While taste may be difficult, tech companies are successfully triggering the other six senses. By bringing in scent and adding that immersion and that depth and that emotion into it, instead of being a spectator in the digital world, you become the main character.

Why is this important to non-gamers? Imagine using all of these technologies to take a quick trip for a relaxing day at the beach. Or virtually visiting Italy, walking down the street to smell fresh pizza.

The technologies are here and they’ll be widely available sooner than you think.

