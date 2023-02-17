What the Tech: Metaverse for the rest of us

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - By now you’ve heard about the Metaverse -- a virtual world where anyone can do or see whatever they want to experience.

Video gamers have embraced the metaverse, but what about the rest of us? Will it ever be something we all use?

Our consumer technology reporter Jamey Tucker takes us on a trip through the metaverse you may already be a part of.

If you’ve played a video game or ridden a virtual rollercoaster while wearing a virtual reality headset, you’ve entered the Metaverse. You can play games and take a fitness class. Even socialize and meet new people as I did in Facebook or Meta’s Horizons World.

But even if you’ve never strapped on one of these virtual reality headsets, you may have already dipped a toe into the Metaverse.

“It’s really just the next generation of the internet that’s more about the immersion,” said Consumer Technology Association’s Brian Comiskey, adding that it’s already part of our daily lives.”If you’ve ever created an avatar or Memoji, you’re in the metaverse.”

There’s virtual reality which requires headsets to experience digital-only experience augmented reality, where digital elements are layered over things in the real world, and mixed reality where you can see the physical world, but interact with virtual things.

If you don’t play video games, will you ever care?

“It’s going to impact the consumer much sooner than you think.”

Retail is the next frontier.

If you’ve used Amazon or Ikea’s shopping tools to see how a product will look in your living room, that’s the Metaverse.

You’re not wearing the earrings or any of this makeup in reality. But you can see it’s very realistic.

The company Perfect has a virtual store you can visit on a smartphone to try makeup, clothing, and different hairstyles, and even do a skin analysis from the comfort of your home through your smartphone camera.

Perfect’s Adam Gam says retailers already have some of this technology, and little by little the Metaverse will become where people shop, socialize and live at least part of the time.

“It’s not like the metaverse is going to just happen one day,” Gam said. “It’s a process and evolution of all these technologies coming together for engagement to have hyper-engaged experiences.”

So even if you think you won’t anything to do with this thing called the Metaverse, if you shop, exercise, drive, and all the things we do in real life, one day, you’ll also be doing it with the help of the metaverse.

New technologies are out to make virtual reality and the metaverse even more immersive, such as clothing and ‘smell-o-vision.’

