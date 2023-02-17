What the Tech: the app that tells you what you need to pack for vacation

This app can tell you what you'll need.
PackPoint is a simple app where you make a list and check things off as you pack them. It does more than that though.
By Jamey Tucker
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - When you’re planning a vacation, there is a lot to think about: where to stay, where to eat, and of course, what to pack.

If you’ve ever found yourself spending money on things you forgot to pack, our consumer technology reporter Jamey Tucker says, there’s an app for that.

Even if you think you’ve packed everything you need chances are, you’re going to leave something behind. You can make a packing list from any notes app, but another app can tell you what you’ll need.

PackPoint is a simple app where you make a list and check things off as you pack them. It does more than that though.

First, it asks where and when you’re going and how long you’ll be there. What is the trip? Business, leisure, or both.

Then, choose what you’ll be doing or activities. Swimming, working, beach, biking, is there a baby? Doing a fancy dinner?

PackPoint then generates a packing list based on those activities and the weather forecast. Not only that, but PackPoint suggests how many shirts, pants, and yes, even underwear you need to pack.

You can add your own items of course. You can also share your packing list by text, email, and more.

PackPoint is free but a $3 one-time purchase has additional features such as integration with your Tripit account.

There are free ways to do all of this of course, but for frequent travelers who frequently forget, it can save you money by not needing to buy something you simply left at home.

