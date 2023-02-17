Unknown yellow substance that closed Michigan highway was spilled cornmeal

MARSHALL, Mich. (WILX) - An unknown substance that closed Old US-27 Thursday morning has been revealed to be cornmeal.

According to authorities, a Calhoun County sheriff’s deputy found a large amount of a yellow powdery substance on the road near I-94 at about 5:30 a.m. Since the substance was unknown, the road and highway overpass was closed off until a Calhoun County Emergency Management Coordinator could respond.

The sheriff’s office said the substance fell from a semi truck of a Canadian company, who was contacted and explained the substance was food-grade cornmeal.

The majority of the cornmeal was cleaned up by the Michigan Department of Transportation. Authorities said the substance is biodegradable and that what hasn’t been cleaned up will safely break down over time.

