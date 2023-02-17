Spartan Strong t-shirt sales support MSU fund

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University is selling Spartan Strong t-shirts with 100% of profits going to support those affected by the tragic events on campus.

The Official Spartan Strong fundraiser shirt now available at www.spartanspiritshop.msu.edu.

The Spartan Strong Fund will be used to address the immediate and changing needs of Michigan State University. Examples of support could include campus safety enhancements and mental health services for students, faculty and staff.The Spartan Strong Fund exists to harness Spartans’ collective will to take action and support one another.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.