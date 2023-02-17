S. West Avenue in Jackson to close again on Feb. 20

Wildwood Avenue between S. Wisner Street and S. West Avenue will close to traffic on Jan. 23.
Wildwood Avenue between S. Wisner Street and S. West Avenue will close to traffic on Jan. 23.(City of Jackson)
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A major street closure will take place in Jackson. S. West Avenue between W. Franklin Street and W. Morrell Street will close to traffic on the morning of Monday, Feb. 20. The Department of Public Works (DPW) will resume trimming trees.

Crews originally planned to close S. West Avenue for tree trimming on Wednesday, Feb. 15 but could not complete their tree trimming operation due to high winds. S. West Avenue is a busy street that runs along the west side of Jackson, connecting neighborhoods to various commercial corridors.

DPW crews will be trimming tree branches that potentially pose a threat to utility lines, vehicle traffic, and pedestrians if they were to come down in a weather event.

Public Works plans on closing S. West Avenue at 8 a.m. on Monday and expect to have the street back open later in the evening.

No detour will be posted.

Drivers are asked to plan alternate routes. Residents in the closure area will still be able to access homes.

