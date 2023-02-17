Owosso police arrest 2 with illegal guns in separate incidents Monday

Police in Owosso arrested two people with illegal guns in two separate incidents Feb. 13, 2023.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Owosso arrested two people with illegal guns in two separate incidents Monday.

According to authorities, police responded to a complaint near the intersection of Corunna Avenue and Washington Street. When they contacted the subject, they reportedly provided a fake name. Police said they detained the subject, a 32-year-old from Lansing, and found a handgun, methamphetamine, marijuana and crack cocaine on them.

A few blocks north, on the other side of the Shiawassee River, police responded to a complaint of a suspicious vehicle located near the intersection of Water and Washington streets. Police said when they spoke with the driver, they pulled a handgun out while they were still in the vehicle. The driver, a 36-year-old from Owosso, was taken into custody.

The suspects from both incidents were arrested and lodged at the Shiawassee County Jail.

