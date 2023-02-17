MSUFCU Art Exhibit showcases local student artwork

By Claudia Sella
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A picture is worth a thousand words and the high school students of Mid-Michigan have a lot to say.

The 2023 MSUFCU Student Art Exhibit is open to the public through Wednesday, Feb. 22, at MSU Federal Credit Union Head Quarters Building 1, East Lansing Michigan.

The artshow showcases artwork from 17 mid-Michigan high schools. First, second and third place awards will be given with cash prices.

The winners will be announced at a special awards ceremony at MSUFCU headquarters at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 5.

