MSU students offer free meals on campus

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s been a traumatic week for students at Michigan State University. With dining hall service on campus disrupted, students are making sure other students don’t have to worry about their next meal.

Carter Haugen is a student at Lansing Community College and felt helping the community was a must.

“Although it might seem small, it’s just food. I feel it provides comfort to students that are on campus,” said Carter Haugen.

All Together is a student group that’s providing food for those who may not be comfortable leaving their dorm or just need an extra meal.

“We feel food is a comfort for many,” said Brennan Haugen, President of All Together.

The student organization was founded to help children with developmental disabilities. After the deadly shooting on MSU’s campus, they decided to help out fellow students.

“After Monday, we kind of felt like we needed to change gears a little bit just for the time being. Just so we could try to help out the MSU community because it needs it right now,” said Brennan.

Students can choose a combo at Raising Canes, food under $10 at McDonalds or a bowl from Chipotle.

Volunteers in the organization pick up the orders and deliver them to the dorms for pickup. Brennan said each order has a personalized message with encouraging words.

“We send them a personal note to them specifically just saying, you know, hang in there, we’re going through something but we’ll get through this,” said Brennan.

The organization started with 12 meals on Wednesday and did not believe the need for them would be so great.

“The next morning, we woke up there’s a 100 orders, now we’re doing 250 today, and another 100 tomorrow,” said Brennan.

The organization realizes the need of students and plans to continue in any way possible.

“I understand a lot of people were affected differently, people grieve in different ways,” said Carter.

“We just want to bring that to them and make sure they have something to eat throughout the day,” said Brennan.

MSU All Together will continue to offer free meals through Saturday. If you would like to donate, visit their website at Alltogethermsu.com. All proceeds will go to buying meals for students.

