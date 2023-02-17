Michigan State Police warns of scammers impersonating troopers

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are warning residents of a familiar phone scam.

According to authorities, people have reported phone calls from a man with a heavy accent claiming to be from MSP Jackson Post. Police said the scammer is spoofing the phone number to appear as if the phone call is coming from the Jackson Post.

Michigan State Police are reminding residents that they, nor any other law enforcement agency, will never ever ask for money over the phone. If you suspect you might be targeted, hang up and call the agency back with a phone number found in a directory.

Related: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of phone scam

The official Federal Trade Commission website has more information on how to recognize scams and avoid scams.

If this sounds familiar, these types of phone scams have occurred multiple times in multiple municipalities across the state of Michigan.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has released multiple warnings about scam attempts that use similar patterns. Consumer complaints can be filed online at the Attorney General’s website, or if you have questions call 877-765-8388.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.