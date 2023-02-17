Michigan State Police seize 7 pounds of fentanyl, $190,000 in drug bust

MSP seized more than 7 pounds of fentanyl, 2 pounds of cocaine, 25.5 grams of ecstasy, seven guns and $190,000 in cash.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Feb. 16, 2023
METRO DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - More than seven pounds of fentanyl were seized by Michigan State Police in Metro Detroit this week.

According to authorities, the County of Macomb Enforcement Team was investigating a “sophisticated drug trafficking organization,” which led to several search warrants being executed.

Police said they seized more than 7 pounds of fentanyl, 2 pounds of cocaine, 25.5 grams of ecstasy, seven guns and $190,000 in cash.

Further details were not revealed at the time.

