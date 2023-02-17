Lock your doors - 2 vehicles stolen from public lots in Mason

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Officials in the city of Mason are urging residents to remain vigilant after two vehicles were stolen this week.

According to authorities, the owners of both left their keys in their vehicles. Police said they have identified the same suspect for both thefts and that one vehicle has been recovered.

City officials are urging residents to lock their vehicle doors and to conceal valuable items from view.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.