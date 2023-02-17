Lock your doors - 2 vehicles stolen from public lots in Mason

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Officials in the city of Mason are urging residents to remain vigilant after two vehicles were stolen this week.

According to authorities, the owners of both left their keys in their vehicles. Police said they have identified the same suspect for both thefts and that one vehicle has been recovered.

City officials are urging residents to lock their vehicle doors and to conceal valuable items from view.

