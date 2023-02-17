Lansing Lugnuts postpones job fair

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Lugnuts postponed their upcoming job fair due to unforeseen circumstances.

Thursday’s announcement comes after the Lugnuts prepared to hire season and game-day staff for their 2023 season. They planned to host a job fair on Saturday, Feb. 18 to hire cooks, dishwashers, concessions, bartenders, and servers.

“We apologize for any inconveniences... Stay tuned for rescheduling details,” said their social media post.



