Lansing Lugnuts postpones job fair

By Kayla Jones
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Lugnuts postponed their upcoming job fair due to unforeseen circumstances.

Thursday’s announcement comes after the Lugnuts prepared to hire season and game-day staff for their 2023 season. They planned to host a job fair on Saturday, Feb. 18 to hire cooks, dishwashers, concessions, bartenders, and servers.

“We apologize for any inconveniences... Stay tuned for rescheduling details,” said their social media post.

