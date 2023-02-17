Judge allows defendants’ statements admitted, cases combined for Whitmer kidnapping trial

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Antrim County Circuit Court approved two motions from the State in the trial of five co-conspirators who provided material support in the plot to kidnap and murder Governor Gretchen Whitmer, according to a statement from the attorney general’s office.

The motions, which asked that the cases be joined for trial, and that the Court allow the admission of alleged co-conspirator statements, were granted by the Hon. Judge Kevin A. Elsenheimer on Wednesday. The defendants all filed either objections or responses to the State’s motion to consolidate.

“These statements will provide the jury with more detail as to what happened during the commission of the crimes charged,” said Nessel. “I am grateful Judge Elsenheimer has permitted the co-conspirator’s statements to be heard at trial.”

The defendants, Brian Higgins, Shawn Fix, Eric Molitor, William Null and Michael Null, are all charged with one count of providing material support for a terrorist act. Fix, Molitor, William Null and Michael Null are also charged with possessing a firearm when committing or attempting to commit a felony.

The charges stem from the defendants’ actions in August and September of 2020, when the State alleges, they targeted Governor Whitmer’s northern Michigan vacation cottage and, on two occasions, conducted surveillance of her home.

The next court date is on March 13, 2023, when the Court will consider a motion to hear arguments pertaining to a writ regarding Kaleb Franks, an in-custody witness.

