Jonesville man extradited from Philippines after being indicted for sexual exploitation of children

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A federal grand jury previously returned an indictment charging Tye Braxton Stiger, 35, of Jonesville with two counts of sexual exploitation and attempted sexual exploitation of a child and one count of possession of child pornography.

Stiger made his initial appearance in the Western District of Michigan on Feb. 14.

After the indictment, law enforcement found and arrested Stiger in the Philippines, then extradited him to the United States for federal prosecution.

“These sexual exploitation and child pornography allegations are extremely disturbing and serious,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “My office is committed to protecting our youngest and most vulnerable citizens – our children.”

This matter was referred to the U.S. Attorney’s Office by the Hillsdale County Prosecutor. There is also a related, outstanding 34-count warrant out of Hillsdale County against Stiger charging second-degree criminal sexual conduct, aggravated sexually abusive activity, aggravated possession of sexually abusive material, using a computer to commit a crime, and installing/using an eavesdropping device.

Jamie Wisniewski, a Hillsdale County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney, advised, “Given the nature and severity of the offenses Mr. Stiger is accused of, we believe it would be in the best interests of the community and the best use of our resources for the child sexually abusive material charges to be handled by the United States Attorney’s Office at this time.”

The charges in an indictment are merely accusations, and a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

