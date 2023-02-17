On The Job Report: 2/16/2023

Bakery Team Manager

GROOVY DONUTS

Description:

Position Type: Full Time

Salary Range: $18 - $22 Per Hour

Supervisor: General Manager

Supervises: Bakery Team Shift Lead, Overnight Bakers & Overnight Baker Trainees

Hours: Typical working hours range from 9:00pm – 7:00am; may vary based on product demand

Summary/Objective: The Bakery Manager works with the bakery team in preparing the kitchen for daily baking sessions, including pre- and post-session cleaning according to industry standards. Leads bakery team to prepare daily standard baked goods and special orders. Prepares orders for café case, special orders or deliveries using industrial kitchen equipment. In addition, the Bakery Manager coordinates these efforts with Management Team and receives consultations on “LMA”, Baking, Production Goals, Cleaning, Maintenance, Prep, the training of new bakers and any issues that may affect Bakery Team’s performance.

Key Results Area #1: Lead, Manage, Accountability (“LMA”)

Acts as an ambassador for Groovy Donuts Values

Supervise team according to roles and business goals

Train team on position-related policies and procedures

Hold team members accountable for business outcomes with ongoing daily coaching using “weekly commitments” derived from quarterly rocks and annual goals

Provide guidance toward daily production goals and quality standards, while working cooperatively with other bakers, decorators, café and other team members

Partner with GM in recruiting, interviewing and selecting a strong team of bakers

Participate in Weekly Leadership Meetings

Key Results Area #2: Baking

Prepare kitchen and equipment for bakery functions at the beginning of each shift to ensure efficient, sanitary and safe environment

Coordinate with General Manager to plan and prepare for the production of each day’s donuts to adequately supply locations, wholesale deliveries and special orders

Mixes, forms and fries donuts according to company recipes, methodology and Groovy Donuts standards of quality

Key Results Area #3: Meet Production Goals

Develop shift schedules and ensure sufficient staffing to meet production demands, while remaining within budget (Payroll, Cost of Goods Sold)

Ensure production numbers are being met according to company goals, utilizing production schedule

Work with bakery team to ensure appropriate yields and quality levels are met for each variety of donuts

Ensure production schedule is being met for timely delivery of donuts to display case, other locations and wholesale clients

Make periodic adjustments, where needed, to ensure production goals (timing, amounts and quality control) are being met throughout shift (resources and troubleshooting guides will be provided)

Key Results Area #4: Cleaning, Maintenance and Prep for Next Shift

Performs daily maintenance, cleaning and sanitization of bakery equipment

Coordinate with team and delegate prep tasks (daily and weekly)

Review orders and prepare any custom flavors, colors or additional items, etc that will be needed

Perform inspection of kitchen and storage areas to ensure cleanliness, sanitization and safety to company standards and within recommended time frames

Keep up maintenance schedule and related records to ensure compliance with Fed, State and local requirements

Communicate equipment, maintenance or cleaning resource needs to General Manager

Key Results Area #5: Training New Bakers

Utilizing training guide, introduce Overnight Baker Trainee to the basics of the role, including a comprehensive review of safety requirements for the role

Review training goals and expectations, at the beginning and end of each shift

Demonstrate each skill listed in training guide, before allowing trainee to attempt

Provide guidance, focusing first on skills, then on procedure and finally integration into larger operation

Provide continuing feedback to ensure skills learned are retained long-term

Other Areas of Responsibility: Please note this job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of activities, duties or responsibilities that are required of the team member for this job. Duties, responsibilities and activities may change at any time with or without notice.

Competencies:

Company Values: Spreading Joy, Building Community, Feeling Groovy

Thrives on Organization & Cleanliness

Multi-Tasking Skills

Initiative

Basic Kitchen Skills

Basic Math Skills

Problem Solving Skills

Detail Oriented

Clear and Concise Communication

Leadership

Physical Demands: Standard food service kitchen; requires standing for long periods of time and moving about the kitchen stations as necessary to complete baking orders. Routinely uses or is in contact with large rotary mixers, grinders, hot ovens, and sharp utensils.

The team member must frequently lift or move objects up to 25 pounds and occasionally lift or move objects up to 50 pounds.

Required Education and Experience:

Management or Leadership Experience

1 Year Bakery or related foodservice experience

Basic math skills

Understanding of baking principles

Ability to use industrial kitchen equipment: scales, mixers, ovens, hoods, etc

Basic Microsoft Excel skills

Preferred Education and Experience:

3 Years Bakery / Café Experience

Donut Frying / Baking Experience

At Least 1 Year of Microsoft Excel experience

Work Authorization/Security Clearance: Must be able to obtain authorization to work in the United States.

Groovy Donuts is an equal opportunity employer.

How to Apply:

Please submit a copy of your resume to thegroovydonutshop@gmail.com. Please indicate which position you are applying for in your email.

Certified Nurse Assistant

REGENCY AT LANSING WEST

SALARY:

$

Description:

Sign On Bonus: $6,000 FT and $3,000 PT

Want to make a difference in someone’s life?

Responsibilities

As a CNA , you will care for guests under the direction and supervision of a registered nurse or a licensed practical nurse. Some responsibilities include:

Take and record vital signs.

Measure and record height and weight, intake and output.

Care for the guests’ environment.

Assist with bathing, grooming and toileting.

Assist with eating and hydration.

Observe guests’ skin when administering care and reports changes to licensed nurse; provide skin care as needed.

Meet guests’ mental health and social service needs.

At Ciena Healthcare, we take care of you too, with an attractive benefit package including:

Competitive pay

Life Insurance

401K with matching funds

Health insurance

AFLAC

Employee discounts

Tuition Reimbursement

SPOTLIGHT, our virtual community and rewards and recognitions program, exclusively for Ciena staff members

In addition, we will help you advance your career with tuition reimbursement, discounts and other support.

You will join an experienced, hard-working team that values communication and strong teamwork abilities.

Requirements:

If you have patience, empathy and a true desire to care for those in need, you will love working as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) at Regency at Lansing West! In this role, you have an opportunity to leave a lasting impact on our guests. We look for candidates who are prompt, dedicated and enjoy caring for others

Qualifications

High school graduate/GED

Covid 19 vaccination or acceptable exemption required

CNA certification

How to Apply:

To apply, please select link, https://jobs.apploi.com/view/695165?utm_campaign=jobs_snippet&utm_source=cienahc-career-page&utm_medium=client-web-site&utm_term=josh-reiss

About Ciena Healthcare

Ciena Healthcare is Michigan’s largest provider of skilled nursing and rehabilitation care services.

We serve our residents with compassion, concern, and excellence, believing that every one of them is a unique person who deserves our best each day that we care for them. If you have a passion for improving the lives of those around you and working with others who feel the same way, Ciena is the place for you!

Supervisor, Reports, Property & Accounting

LANSING BOARD OF WATER & LIGHT

Description:

The Lansing Board of Water & Light has an opening for a Supervisor, Reports, Property & Accounting, located in Lansing, MI.

Job Type: Exempt

Starting Salary Range: $76,700. - $108,900.

This position is responsible for tracking, monitoring, and executing day-to-day general accounting tasks and activities. The supervisor develops and maintains accounting policies, practices, and procedures to ensure accurate and timely financial statement reporting in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. As a key business partner, the supervisor actively collaborates with all levels of the organization and manages annual financial audit process. This position includes direct supervision of accounting staff and reports directly to the Manager of Accounting, Finance and Planning.

Essential Functions:

Direct and supervise personnel performing general accounting activities, including property accounting, pension accounting, daily cash reconciliation, general ledger management and financial close.

Establish internal account numbers, maintain the chart of accounts and internal order structure within company’s ERP system.

Review and approve accounting transactions, journal entries and account reconciliations.

Oversee fixed asset accounting, ensure data integrity and proper accounting treatment.

Lead month-end and year-end closing process.

Prepare monthly and annual financial statements for the company and its retirement plans.

Ensure timely and accurate reporting of all financial information, statements, and records.

Acts as a liaison to internal and external auditors.

Develop and maintain accounting policies and procedures.

Research and implement accounting pronouncements issued by various regulatory bodies.

Ensure compliance with GAAP, GASB, and FERC reporting requirements.

Maintain key metrics for accounting functions including fixed assets management and process documentation.

Standardize process and procedures to generate efficiency.

Lead continuous improvement projects.

Collaborate with internal parties to support company’s strategic initiatives.

Provide training and development for new and existing staff as needed.

Expected to comply with all BWL policies and work rules.

Predictable and reliable attendance.

Other duties as directed by the manager.

Why Should You Apply?

Competitive salary, employee development, and opportunity for professional growth.

Robust time off benefits including vacation, free choice, sick leave, and paid holidays.

Comprehensive benefits package including medical, prescription, dental, life insurance, long-term disability, and employee assistance program.

Retirement programs including 401a (100% company paid up to 13% of base salary), 457 match up to $2,500 per year, retiree medical.

Voluntary benefits including supplemental and dependent life insurance, vision, flexible spending, AFLAC options, LifeLock anti-theft, long term care, tuition reimbursement, HOPE loan.

About BWL:

The Board of Water & Light serves Lansing, Michigan, and surrounding areas with electricity, water, and steam. Lansing’s city charter vests the BWL with full and exclusive management of water, steam, and electric services for or the city. The American Public Power Association has honored the Lansing Board of Water & Light as one of the country’s best publicly owned utilities.

The Location:

Lansing, MI provides the opportunity to enjoy all seasons of fun and beauty. With the Grand River open for kayaking, lush golf courses, 17+ miles of trails for biking/hiking/running, Potter Park Zoo, and the sports, the arts and fine foods that comes from being near a major University, Michigan State University, there is a spot for everyone. The area is a short drive from Lake Michigan’s shoreline where there is views of natural beauty, boating, fishing, and windsurfing.

THE BOARD OF WATER & LIGHT IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

Required:

This position requires knowledge equivalent to that which normally would be acquired through a Bachelor’s in Accounting, Finance, Business or related field, or equivalent combination of education and experience.

A minimum of five to seven years of accounting experience.

A minimum of two years of previous leadership experience is required.

Thorough knowledge of general ledger, financial statements, and financial audit.

Ability to lead and motivate staff to accomplish department objectives.

Ability to maintain the general ledger and ensure compliance with applicable regulations.

Intermediate experience with computer applications including Microsoft Word, Excel, Power Point and Outlook.

Excellent interpersonal skills and ability to effectively communicate, present information, and write reports.

Strong organizational and time management skills, attention to detail and ability to manage multiple large projects.

Working beyond the normal work week (i.e., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday - Friday) may be required to meet essential deadlines.

Preferred:

Certified Public Accountant or Master’s degree preferred.

Working knowledge of GASB and FERC accounting principle preferred

SAP and utility industry experience

ERP system implementation experience

Physical Requirements / Working Conditions:

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Must be able to remain in a stationary position for the majority of the working day. The person in this position needs to move about inside the office environment. Constantly operates a computer and other office equipment. Ability to adjust focus, especially due to concentration on a computer screen. Must communicate frequently with other departments and employees both verbally and in writing. May need to lift and carry up to 30 pounds and/or position the body to reach items on the floor/ below the knee level, or reach above head. On occasion, may need to use stairs.

Constantly works in a temperature-controlled office environment.

Must successfully complete a background check, a substance screening and a physical (if applicable).

How to Apply:

https://www.lbwl.com/about-bwl/careers/current-openings

