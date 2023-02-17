Gun reform bills introduced in Michigan legislature

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Democrats are making good on the promise they made after Monday’s shooting at Michigan State University. Several gun reform proposals have been introduced in the State Senate.

Related: MSU students ask lawmakers for more than thoughts and prayers

“We need to see change. There are so many of here just begging for something to change,” said MSU student Madalyn Roberts.

Roberts was one of the hundreds of MSU students at the Capitol Wednesday asking the legislature to change gun laws.

“Kids have lived through their second mass shooting now. Literally, hundreds of kids have been through this before that should not have to be going through this at their university, " said Roberts.

Democratic lawmakers listened. They introduced proposals after that rally that would require people to safely store guns, get rid of taxes for safety equipment like gun locks, expand background checks for all gun purchases - not just pistols - and red flag laws, which allow a judge to temporarily take guns from people who could be dangerous for the community.

State Sen. Sam Singh is co-sponsoring many of these proposals.

“Especially because of Michigan State University, the students, the families that have been impacted they are reaching out to all of us in the state legislature,” Singh said.

Since many other states have similar laws, he’s hoping for bipartisan support.

“We’re just asking people to open their hearts and take a look at these issues one by one with us,” said Singh.

But some Republicans don’t think these proposals are the answer. Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt said gun reform doesn’t address the real problem.

“We need to get beyond talking points and actually get to what are real solutions to get to solve some of these underlying issues that individuals have in our society,” Nesbitt said.

Issues Roberts wants to see solved right away.

“I don’t know why there wouldn’t be change, but we absolutely need to see it,” said Roberts.

Singh said this is the first round of reforms being introduced. He said lawmakers are still talking about changes they’d like to make.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to sign these proposals if they make it to her desk. She’s made gun reform a top priority for this year.

Related:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.