Gov. Whitmer proclaims Feb. 17 Hidden Heroes Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer is recognizing the essential role of family members, friends and other caregivers who care for wounded and ill service members and veterans by proclaiming Feb. 17 Hidden Heroes Day in Michigan

Hidden Heroes Day encourages communities throughout the state to become “Hidden Hero Communities” by creating supportive environments and opportunities for military and veteran caregivers.

Governor Whitmer said that veteran caregivers play a crucial role in supporting those that have served us.

“Every day, they work tirelessly to meet the physical and emotional needs of their loved ones, sometimes at a personal cost to themselves,” said Governor Whitmer. “I encourage communities across the state to do all they can to provide welcoming and supportive environments for these caregivers.”

There are more than 5.5 million veteran caregivers across the U.S. Many of them are spouses, parents, children and friends who don’t consider themselves caregivers, but they play an essential role to ensure veterans are able to live better quality lives.

They act as nurses, pharmacists and schedulers – often spending more than 40 hours a week filling in these indispensable roles for their loved ones.

“We are so grateful that they are willing to serve daily without thank you’s or fanfare. Today, we are saying thank you for your service and sacrifice,” said Adam Hollier, director of the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency.

Anne Zerbe, executive director of Michigan Veteran Homes, noted that the caregivers at the state’s veteran homes – many of them volunteers – provide around-the-clock care for Michigan veterans.

“Our dedicated team of nurses, caregivers, therapists and volunteers provide compassionate care to our state’s veterans at our homes in Grand Rapids, Marquette and Chesterfield Township,” said Zerbe. “Their commitment, professionalism and resilience has never wavered, ensuring the safety of our members and providing companionship when they need it most. These Hidden Heroes deserve our gratitude and support.”

