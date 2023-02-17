Funeral arrangements for Arielle Anderson, victim of MSU mass shooting

GROSS POINTE WOODS, Mich. (WILX) - Arielle Anderson,19, will be laid to rest on Saturday, February 18. She was one of the three students killed in the mass shooting at Michigan State University on Monday.

First English Evangelical Lutheran Church in Grosse Pointe Woods shared the funeral arrangements for Arielle on Thursday evening.

It will take place at 5 p.m. at First English Evangelical Lutheran Church in Grosse Pointe Woods.

In a post on Facebook, the church said donations for Arielle’s family can be given through a GoFundMe organized by Arielle’s uncle.

Funeral arrangements for 20-year-old Brian Fraser and 20-year-old Alexandria Verner have also been made.

A viewing for Verner will be held Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Guardian Angles Church in Clawson. Saturday she will be laid to rest.

Visitation for Fraser will take place on Friday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Verheyden Funeral Home, Grosse Pointe. The funeral service will take place on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church in Grosse Pointe Farms.

