East Lansing counseling services relocate to library Friday due to weather

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Counseling services will not be available Friday at the East Lansing Hannah Community Center (ELHCC) as scheduled. Counselors are unable to travel to East Lansing due to the inclement weather.

Counseling services will be available today at the East Lansing Public Library (ELPL), 950 Abbot Road, from noon-5:30 p.m.

Crisis support services information is updated on the MSU counseling site.

Community members are also advised that counseling services will be offered at the ELHCC, 819 Abbot Road, next week from 2-6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20; Tuesday, Feb. 21; Wednesday, Feb. 22; and Thursday, Feb. 23.

