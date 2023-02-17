31 officers graduate from TEAM School Liaison Program

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 31 police officers recently trained in the Teaching, Educating, and Mentoring (TEAM) School Liaison Program. The Michigan State Police (MSP) hosted the four-day training, which ended on Thursday, Feb. 9.

TEAM is a school-based, law-related curriculum that is taught to grades K-12 by TEAM-trained police officers with the goal of uniting educators, students, and police to better equip children to protect themselves.

During the course, officers receive instruction in student/juvenile psychology, classroom management, and public speaking.

In addition to traditional topics including personal safety, how to dial 911, the law and you, and dating violence, the TEAM curriculum has been updated to address the topic of school safety and security including facility assessments, bullying and harassment, cyber-crime, social media use, illicit drugs, and vaping.

This class had 31 officers including four from MSP, 16 from sheriff’s offices, 10 from township/city police departments, and one director of school security:

TEAM allows officers to teach at any of the three levels of education such as elementary, middle, or high school, and public or private school.

The curriculum has been implemented in over 250 Michigan school districts.

