Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day and what’s in store on Studio 10

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has a look at what’s prompting Thursday to be a First Alert Weather Day. Plus Rachelle Legrand has a look at what Studio 10 is working on.

Connect with Studio 10!

More:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.