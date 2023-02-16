Support for Spartans continues in sports Wednesday
College teams showed their support for the green and white
(WILX) - Support has poured in from all corners of the country since Monday’s shooting that left three students dead and five more injured.
Wednesday night, MSU Head Men’s Basketball Coach spoke with other leaders at Michigan State’s vigil.
Elsewhere, college teams showed their support for the green and white.
In Iowa City, Iowa, the University of Iowa Women’s basketball team held a moment of silence before their game against Wisconsin.
In Grand Rapids, Calvin University and Hope College, two big rivals on the court, had players, fans and coaches wearing green and white to honor the eight victims of Monday’s shooting.
