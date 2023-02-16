Support for Spartans continues in sports Wednesday

(WILX) - Support has poured in from all corners of the country since Monday’s shooting that left three students dead and five more injured.

Wednesday night, MSU Head Men’s Basketball Coach spoke with other leaders at Michigan State’s vigil.

Elsewhere, college teams showed their support for the green and white.

In Iowa City, Iowa, the University of Iowa Women’s basketball team held a moment of silence before their game against Wisconsin.

#Hawkeyes hold a moment of silence after this week’s shooting at Michigan State. pic.twitter.com/UCmYtrGjqg — John Steppe (@JSteppe1) February 16, 2023

In Grand Rapids, Calvin University and Hope College, two big rivals on the court, had players, fans and coaches wearing green and white to honor the eight victims of Monday’s shooting.

In showing that we stand w/ our friends & colleagues at @michiganstateu, @HopeCollege @presidentscogin and I are asking our fans to wear green to tomorrow night’s Rivalry game. These moments remind us that while rivals on the court, we are partners in this journey called life pic.twitter.com/NRdktdg9Pj — Dr. Wiebe Boer (@DrWiebeBoer) February 14, 2023

