Studio 10 Tidbit: Celebrating Girl Scouts Cookie Weekend

By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 3rd weekend February celebrates Girl Scouts!

Did you know that Girl Scouts of the USA is the largest leadership organization for girls in the world. Currently, there are about 2.6 million girl and adult members worldwide.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the largest girl-led business in the world.

Girl Scouts sell about 200 million boxes of cookies—nearly $800 million worth—during each cookie season.

There’s more to Girl Scout Cookies than what’s in the box. When a Girl Scout sells you cookies, she’s building a lifetime of skills and con dence. She learns goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics—skills essential to leadership, success, and life.

For more fun facts, you can visit the East Lansing Public Library, https://www.elpl.org/.

