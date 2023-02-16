Students return to MSU campus to collect belongings after shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University students returned to campus Wednesday to retrieve the belongings they left behind when they ran for their lives from a gunman Monday night.

Shots were fired at both Berkey Hall and the MSU Union. Both locations are popular gathering spots on campus, and the students who were there studying, relaxing and spending time with friends were suddenly forced to drop everything and run.

It’s only been less than 48 hours since Berkey Hall and the MSU Union were roped off with police tape and labeled active crime scenes. Monday’s events are still fresh in the minds of many students who came back to collect their things, including sophomore Enzo Sugameli. He said he didn’t hesitate before fleeing the union with the rest of his triathlon club members.

“They were in the back of the kitchen, we were in the dining hall, so although I didn’t see anything, I did hear, it was about three gunshots,” he said. “And then from that there was the panic, so we immediately ran outside.”

Sugameli returned to the Union for his backpack, and a few other belongings. But his cell phone has been lost since the night of the incident.

When he and his teammates first fled, he was able to use one of their cell phones to call his family and let them know he was alive. Soon after, he got in touch with his brother, who took him off campus.

Although his immediate family knows he’s safe, Sugameli said it’s been difficult to touch base with anyone else.

“I’m sure I’ve received a numerous amount of text messages or phone calls or something that I just haven’t been able to respond to, and I don’t know from who, and it does feel bad not being able to respond to these people,” he said. “And even now, it’s been two days, and I still don’t have my phone; so, it’s like, I really, really wanna talk to these people but I can’t.”

In terms of his mental health, Sugameli said he’s doing OK. He plans to return to classes once they resume, but in the meantime, he hopes to spend time with his teammates and family members will help him to decompress.

Right now, his message to others is to let loved ones know you care about them while you’re able.

“If you have your phone, tell them, tell people you know you love them,” Sugameli said. “That’s kind of a big one, because I wish I could.”

