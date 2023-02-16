Staudt on Sports LIVE: Wings win 4th straight, update on MSU athletics

By Kellan Buddy and Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Kellan Buddy fills in for Tim Staudt at the Now Desk to talk about the latest in sports, including an update on Michigan State athletics, the Red Wings win their 4th straight and sign a defenseman to an extension.

