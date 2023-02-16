State police seize 5400 plants from Richland Township illegal marijuana growers

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Police report two residential search warrants yielded the discovery of a large-scale illegal marijuana grow operation in Richland Township in Ogemaw County.

On Wednesday, the investigation resulted in the seizure of more than 5,400 marijuana plants and more than 100 pounds of processed marijuana, according to MSP.

The suspects were growing and processing marijuana in direct violation of Michigan’s Medical Marihuana Act of 2008, the Medical Marihuana Facilities Licensing Act of 2016 and the Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act of 2018, according to MSP.

