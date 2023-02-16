Shelter in place lifted for residents in Bridge and Washington in Dimondale area

DIMONDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Residents in the area of Bridge and Washington in Dimondale were asked to shelter in place by authorities due to a police situation.

Eaton County Sheriff’s Office alerted residents of a shelter in place for an outside threat or incident on Thursday morning around 6 a.m.

Michigan State Police (MSP) is on the scene of an investigation on Cherry St. in Dimondale.

Police are asking people to avoid the area as this is an ongoing investigation.

“There is no threat to the public,” stated MSP on Twitter.

Schools in the area will not be delayed since the shelter-in-place has been lifted. This includes Holt Public Schools and Dimondale Elementary.

“Hey Holt Public! For a short time this morning, Dimondale and the surrounding area was in a shelter-in-place. The concern has been cleared. School will operate as normal today. Dimondale Elementary is open today. No delays,” stated on the Holt Public Schools Facebook page.

