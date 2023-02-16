Shelter in place issued for residents in part of Windsor Township

WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - State police are urging people living around Nixon Road between Winsor and Vermontville Highway to shelter in place.

On Thursday, Michigan State Police told people living in the area of Nixon Road between Windsor Highway and Vermontville Highway in Windsor Township to shelter in place. State police said they are looking for two suspects that might be armed with weapons.

They said that they are one white man dressed in all black and one white man with a blue coat.

Police said call 911 if you see anything suspicious.

