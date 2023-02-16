Professors reflect on mass shooting at MSU

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We’ve heard from students, their parents, and the police following the mass shooting that took place at Michigan State University on Monday night. Now, let’s hear from the people who sit on the other side of the classroom – college professors.

Sharing thoughts and reflecting on the tragedy that shattered their sense of safety and security, professors said they are making sure students are OK. Some told News 10, that’s a hard task to do when they’re still processing as well.

“Well we’re part of the community too and maybe just a little older. But we’re still feeling the same thing,” said Mike Castellucci, professor of practice in the school of journalism at MSU.

In times like this, Castellucci said the Spartan community should be together as much as possible. He said, “I think it’s the time apart that is hard.”

On top of worrying about the safety of their students, some MSU professors had to make sure their own kids were OK too.

“I have a daughter who is a sophomore at MSU and with my location, I felt very helpless,” said Dr. Geri Zeldes.

Doing what she could from home, Zeldes said she stayed in touch with her daughter and her students making sure they were safe and sheltering in place.

“And I just emailed all of them and asked them ‘When you can, please quickly respond, ‘I’m OK,’'” said Zeldes.

Thankfully, she said students responded to her email throughout the entire night. When it will be time to return to class, Zeldes said she’ll be modifying her curriculum.

“Just trying to find grace and ask them for grace and to be nimble and to think about how best we can proceed with all of our minds intact,” said Zeldes.

Castellucci agrees. He said “I don’t care about assignments or anything like that. Again, It’s just being together.”

Just being together – that seems to be what both students and professors need to cope with Monday night’s mass shooting. As of now, classes will resume on Monday, February 20.

