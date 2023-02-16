Police to provide update on MSU campus shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - MSU Police and Public Safety is going to brief the media at 10 a.m. on Thursday with the latest on their investigation of the mass shooting at Michigan State University.

MSU police have joined forces with the FBI to try to find a motive behind this attack. In Monday’s shooting, 3 students were killed, and five other students remain in critical condition at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing.

At this time, officials have not released their identities.

On Wednesday investigators were at the Student Union collecting evidence. It was the gunman’s second stop on his shooting rampage and the site where one person was killed.

The two others killed were in Berkey Hall where the shooting started.

MSU’s campus police chief said FBI agents are interviewing witnesses. With such a large-scale investigation, every resource helps.

“Whatever the chief and his folks need we are here to do,” said Jim Tarasca, Special Agent FBI. “We bring people we bring capabilities, and we were here from the time it began.”

“Whereas we have limited resources there are scalable and part of what they do and hold as a law enforcement is to be supportive,” Marlon lynch, VP of Public Safety MSU Chief of Police.

The police chief said the security system on campus will play a major role in the investigation. Authorities said it helped identify the suspect and get a picture out to the public which helped track him down.

“We received a call from someone that responded within a very short time after the picture had been released stating that there was someone in the area that matched the description,” said Lynch.

The FBI is asking the public for help in the investigation. Specifically, any photos or video captured on surveillance cameras on the route the gunman is believed to have traveled after the attack.

You can call the FBI tip line at 1-800-225-53-24.

Thursday’s press conference will be at the Henry Center for Executive Development.

News 10 will be there and bring you the latest updates.

