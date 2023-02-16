Police investigating incident on Cherry St. in Dimondale

Investigating incident in Dimondale area
Investigating incident in Dimondale area(WILX News 10)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:18 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIMONDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Eaton County Sheriff’s Office alerted residents of a shelter-in-place for an outside threat or incident on Thursday morning around 6 a.m. which has since been lifted.

The Michigan State Police (MSP) is investigating the scene on Cherry St. in Dimondale. “There is no threat to the public,” stated MSP on Twitter.

Background: Shelter in place lifted for residents in Bridge and Washington in Dimondale area

News 10 has contacted officials regarding the incident. We will have your updates.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day
'The Rock' at MSU Campus
Another message appears on ‘The Rock’ at Michigan State University
Michigan Medicaid users may lose coverage, officials offer insurance options
Anthony Dwayne McRae 2019 arrest
Prosecutor releases criminal history on suspected MSU shooter
Phi Delta Theta, Michigan Beta Chapter
MSU shooting victim’s fraternity brothers share photos, statement

Latest News

Shelter in place lifted for residents in Bridge and Washington in Dimondale area
University of Michigan athletes honor Spartans with helmet decals
Michigan Athletics honors MSU
MSU Police and Public Safety
Police to provide update on MSU campus shooting
MSU police have joined forces with the FBI
Police to provide update on MSU campus shooting