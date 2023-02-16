Police investigating incident on Cherry St. in Dimondale

DIMONDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Eaton County Sheriff’s Office alerted residents of a shelter-in-place for an outside threat or incident on Thursday morning around 6 a.m. which has since been lifted.

The Michigan State Police (MSP) is investigating the scene on Cherry St. in Dimondale. “There is no threat to the public,” stated MSP on Twitter.

Background: Shelter in place lifted for residents in Bridge and Washington in Dimondale area

News 10 has contacted officials regarding the incident. We will have your updates.

