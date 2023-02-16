Okemos High School students participate in MSU memorial walkout

Okemos High School Walkout
Okemos High School Walkout(WILX News 10)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:38 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - A walkout took place at Okemos High School on Thursday at 8:15 a.m. The walkout aimed to show support and protest ongoing issues in the community regarding gun violence.

Students walked out of the visitor entrance in the courtyard. A speech was made and students held 3 minutes of silence for the 8 victims of the MSU campus shooting.

