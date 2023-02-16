Okemos High School students participate in MSU memorial walkout
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:38 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - A walkout took place at Okemos High School on Thursday at 8:15 a.m. The walkout aimed to show support and protest ongoing issues in the community regarding gun violence.
Related: Thousands gather at Michigan State University to honor shooting victims
Students walked out of the visitor entrance in the courtyard. A speech was made and students held 3 minutes of silence for the 8 victims of the MSU campus shooting.
More MSU coverage:
- Police to provide update on MSU campus shooting
- MSU to find new locations for classes held at Berkey
- Support for Spartans continues in sports Wednesday
- Journalism student at MSU reports on their own campus shooting
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.