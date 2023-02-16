MSU students ask lawmakers for more than thoughts and prayers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hundreds of Spartans called for lawmakers to do more than offer their thoughts and prayers. Michigan State University students called on the Legislature to change gun laws saying they no longer feel safe on campus Wednesday.

Students were on the steps of the Capitol expressing their frustrations, many said they weren’t surprised Monday’s mass shooting was literally just down the street.

“Unfortunately for a lot of my life growing up, I figured this would happen one day,” said Jamison Bandavis, an MSU senior.

Hundreds of people, mostly MSU students, gathered outside the Capitol Wednesday holding signs with messages saying they could have been a victim in Monday’s shooting.

“I’m here because my mom and dad were scared on the TV watching because they came to this country, this is not what they came here for,” said Bandavis.

Bandavis is one of many students standing before the crowd asking lawmakers to pass gun reform laws.

He was at the downtown East Lansing Target Monday night when three people were killed across the street at Berkey Hall and the MSU Union.

“All my life I felt like I have to protect the others around me. I’m here today because I just can’t sit there. I need to do something. Someone needs to do something,” said Bandavis.

Democratic leaders promised Tuesday they’ll introduce changes to Michigan gun laws.

But not everyone wants gun reform, Wednesday morning someone painted a message on the MSU rock wanting to be allowed to carry guns on campus.

Jackson state Rep. Kathy Schmaltz said they should be focusing on mental health resources.

“We have so many problems with mental health. and many of these cases involve mental health. We have to make sure we’re reaching these people before they lash out at other people and make sure they are getting the services and help that they need,” said Rep. Schmaltz.

Bandavis said he just wants something done now.

“Students all across the United States are probably thinking the same thing I thought. It probably one day will happen to them,” said Bandavis.

The democratic leaders said they are still working on specific details of their proposals.

They’ve talked about things like safe storage laws, universal background checks for all gun purchases, and red flag laws.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has made gun reform one of her top priorities this term with the Democratic-controlled legislature.

