MSU shooting suspect found with two handguns, says police

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - MSU Police and Public Safety and Interim MSU President Teresa Woodruff held a briefing for the media at 10 a.m. on Thursday with the latest on their investigation of the mass shooting at Michigan State University.

Police confirmed that the gunman had two handguns when located. In addition to the handguns, the suspect had additional magazines and ammunition.

The five students in the hospital remain in critical condition. Officials will not be releasing the names of the victims out of respect for the families.

The police did release the ages of the students killed during the tragic event.

Ages of the deceased:

Arielle Anderson age 19

Brian Fraser age 20

Alexandria Verner age 20

Woodruff said during the briefing that more faculty staff will begin returning to their positions on Thursday and that MSU will resume standard operations.

Students will not return to class until Monday.

Community members can help those impacted by the mass shooting at MSU by donating to the Spartan Strong Fund.

According to the Spartan Strong Fund website, the fund will be used to address the immediate and changing needs of Michigan State University. The support includes campus safety enhancements and mental health services for students, faculty and staff.

If you or someone you know in the Spartan Community is in need of mental health services, you can connect with MSU Counseling and Psychiatric Services and or the Employee Assistance Program.

More information: can also be found by visiting msu.edu/emergency.

If you know of a student in need of financial support, please connect them to SOS Fund Application.

