WATCH LIVE: MSU men’s basketball press conference

Izzo speaks with the media ahead of Saturday’s game in Ann Arbor.
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University men’s basketball head coach Tom Izzo speaks with the media ahead of Saturday’s game in Ann Arbor. It was announced on Thursday that after consulting with student-athletes and staff, MSU athletics determined that athletic competitions will resume this weekend.

“The safety and physical and mental well-being of our students and staff is the primary focus of Michigan State athletics,” said MSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Alan Haller.

The Spartans face the Wolverines on Saturday night. The University of Michigan announced some of its plans to honor MSU ahead of the game:

  • Specially designed team warm-up shirts for the players
  • 2,000 specially designed t-shirts for Maize Rage & student ticket holders
  • A moment of silence lasting approximately 30 seconds
  • A 12x8 foot “Spartan Strong” flag in the Maize Rage student section
  • The UM Pep Band is learning MSU’s alma mater to perform
  • Lighting at the Crisler Center will be green and white during the moment of silence and programmable LED wristbands will be distributed to all fans upon entry

Wednesday, on a chilly, windy night, Izzo was one of the school leaders who attended a vigil on campus for the three students who were killed in Monday night’s shooting and the five that remain hospitalized.

“Look around. Look next to you. Shake somebody’s hand. Introduce yourself to someone you don’t know,” Izzo said when he took the podium. “That’s what we are. And that’s who we need to be at this time.”

The vigil started with the Sparty Walk, a procession from the Spartan statue to ‘The Rock’ on campus.

“I’ve seen some incredible highs, and yes unfortunately there have been some devastating lows, but as a Spartan, we always get through it. Together,” Izzo said. “We’re Spartan tough, Spartan strong.”

For a list of counseling resources available following Monday’s shooting, click here.

Read next: Support for Spartans continues in sports Wednesday

