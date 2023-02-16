MSU gives update of counseling options available for students, faculty, staff

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University continues to make support resources available for students, staff, and faculty that include transportation and counseling.

Below is an updated list of services available for crisis counseling locations (updated 7 a.m., Feb. 16)

Hannah Community Center (819 Abbot Rd., East Lansing), 12:30–5:30 p.m.: crisis counselors will be available for families and community members. Students, faculty or staff will not be turned away if they choose to come to Hannah Community Center.

CAPS services for students have moved back to Olin Health Center with Drop-Ins available until 4:30 pm.

The Mobile VA Vet Center will provide drop-in counseling for veteran students , staff and faculty February 15–18.

To assist with transportation needs, Current CATA schedules are available online here .

Uwill crisis resources for students: Student Support Groups will be available with small group sizes ( registration required ) and larger Student Support Webinars will be available Thursday February 16 at 4 p.m. and Friday, February 17 at 3 p.m.

Student Listening Spaces will be available on campus today, February 16th from 12 pm to 6pm. Listening spaces will be located Akers Hall room 137 and Brody rooms 135/138. Join via Zoom with the meeting ID 914 2997 4640 (password: 512962)

Spartan Resilience Training Program Reflect and Connect Sessions for MSU faculty, staff, and graduate students.

In response to the February 13 shooting on campus, the Spartan Resilience Training Program is offering several reflect and connect sessions for MSU faculty, staff, and graduate students. Click here to register for a time that works for you.

24/7 virtual crisis counseling is available. Students can call CAPS at (517) 355-8270 and press “1″ at the prompt to speak with a crisis counselor any time.

ThrivingCampus has updated their system so that users can filter for community providers who are available to offer crisis services to the MSU community. Students, staff, faculty, families and community members can access the website at msu.thrivingcampus.com at any time to see off-campus mental health care options. Filters by identity, practice area, insurance and other factors are also available.

Additional crisis resources are available on our Crisis page .

Student Health Services appointments at Olin Health Center will resume as scheduled beginning at February 16.

Self-guided resources, such as soothing breathing techniques , progressive muscle relaxation and others are available on the CAPS Resources page .

