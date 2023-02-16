MSU to find new locations for classes held at Berkey

The Union will remain closed
Shots were fired at Michigan State University on Feb. 13, 2023.
Shots were fired at Michigan State University on Feb. 13, 2023.(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:42 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University will not hold classes at Berkey Hall for the rest of the semester in the wake of Monday night’s shooting, per a university spokesperson.

Additionally, the MSU Union will remain closed. It’s not determined when the building will reopen.

The university will share more details on class locations.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 for more updates.

